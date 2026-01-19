Short Interest in Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN) Expands By 24.7%

Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totaling 17,414,191 shares, a growth of 24.7% from the December 15th total of 13,963,921 shares. Currently, 19.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 2,980,263 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.8 days. Based on an average daily volume of 2,980,263 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.8 days. Currently, 19.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Wall Street Zen raised Asana from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, January 11th. Citigroup raised Asana from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday. DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of Asana from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 3rd. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Asana from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Asana from $14.00 to $11.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and five have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.11.

Get Asana alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Asana

Insider Activity at Asana

Institutional Trading of Asana

In other news, CFO Sonalee Elizabeth Parekh sold 83,656 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.31, for a total value of $1,197,117.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 993,037 shares in the company, valued at $14,210,359.47. This trade represents a 7.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, COO Anne Raimondi sold 76,093 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.47, for a total transaction of $1,101,065.71. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 764,178 shares in the company, valued at $11,057,655.66. This represents a 9.06% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure . Insiders sold 1,600,027 shares of company stock worth $23,904,222 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 61.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ASAN. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Asana by 104.5% during the 2nd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,160,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,173,000 after acquiring an additional 2,126,683 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in Asana by 594.9% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,285,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,355,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100,575 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Asana by 73.5% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,020,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,256,000 after purchasing an additional 856,282 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in Asana by 1,162.2% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 413,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,522,000 after purchasing an additional 380,583 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marex Group plc acquired a new position in Asana during the second quarter valued at approximately $4,772,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.21% of the company’s stock.

Asana Stock Down 5.1%

NYSE:ASAN traded down $0.59 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $10.92. The stock had a trading volume of 7,418,152 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,316,343. The business’s 50 day moving average is $13.22 and its 200 day moving average is $13.80. Asana has a fifty-two week low of $10.91 and a fifty-two week high of $24.50. The stock has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.74 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40.

Asana (NYSE:ASAN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. Asana had a negative net margin of 28.33% and a negative return on equity of 79.80%. The company had revenue of $201.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $198.78 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.02) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Asana has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.250-0.260 EPS and its Q4 2026 guidance at 0.070-0.070 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Asana will post -1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Asana Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Asana, Inc (NYSE: ASAN) is a leading provider of work management and collaboration software designed to help teams organize, track and manage their work. Founded in 2008 by Dustin Moskovitz and Justin Rosenstein, Asana’s platform enables users to create projects, assign tasks, set deadlines and visualize progress across diverse workflows. The company’s cloud-based solution includes customizable project templates, timeline views, boards and automated rules that streamline routine processes and reduce manual effort.

Built for both small teams and large enterprises, Asana supports integrations with a wide array of third-party applications, including communication tools, file-sharing services and DevOps platforms.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Asana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Asana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.