Short Interest in Nortech Systems Incorporated (NASDAQ:NSYS) Declines By 30.6%

Nortech Systems Incorporated (NASDAQ:NSYS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totaling 8,045 shares, a decline of 30.6% from the December 15th total of 11,589 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,248 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Separately, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Nortech Systems in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Nortech Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

Shares of NSYS stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $8.40. The company had a trading volume of 2,899 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,198. Nortech Systems has a 12-month low of $6.50 and a 12-month high of $12.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.76. The company has a market capitalization of $23.44 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.41 and a 200-day moving average of $8.48.

Nortech Systems (NASDAQ:NSYS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 13th. The electronics maker reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter. Nortech Systems had a negative return on equity of 7.93% and a negative net margin of 2.25%.The company had revenue of $30.48 million for the quarter.

Nortech Systems, Inc is a specialized engineering and manufacturing company that designs, develops and produces custom gas distribution and control solutions. Its core offerings include cryogenic valves and regulators, gas distribution panels and manifolds, and precision instrumentation for monitoring and controlling the delivery of industrial, specialty and medical gases. The company leverages in-house engineering, machining and assembly capabilities to tailor products to the exact specifications of its customers.

In addition to its mechanical product lines, Nortech Systems provides electronic monitoring and control systems.

