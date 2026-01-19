My Size, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYSZ) Short Interest Down 30.2% in December

My Size, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYSZ – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totaling 107,308 shares, a decrease of 30.2% from the December 15th total of 153,678 shares. Currently, 2.9% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 59,392 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.8 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 59,392 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.8 days. Currently, 2.9% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in My Size stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in My Size, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYSZ – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 32,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.98% of My Size at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.71% of the company’s stock.

Get My Size alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of My Size in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Sell”.

My Size Stock Down 6.9%

MYSZ stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Monday, reaching $0.87. 162,893 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 265,689. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.91 and its 200 day moving average is $1.12. The firm has a market cap of $3.33 million, a P/E ratio of -0.82 and a beta of -0.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. My Size has a twelve month low of $0.73 and a twelve month high of $3.15.

My Size (NASDAQ:MYSZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter. My Size had a negative net margin of 47.39% and a negative return on equity of 51.51%. The firm had revenue of $2.57 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that My Size will post -3.43 EPS for the current year.

About My Size

(Get Free Report)

My Size, Inc (NASDAQ: MYSZ) is a technology company specializing in mobile measurement and dimensioning solutions designed to optimize online shopping and logistics operations. Leveraging proprietary algorithms and smartphone sensors, the company enables consumers to obtain accurate body measurements and apparel fit recommendations, while also providing carriers and warehouses with automated package dimensioning systems. By addressing pain points related to e-commerce returns and shipping inefficiencies, My Size aims to drive cost savings and improve customer satisfaction across the retail and delivery ecosystems.

The company’s flagship offering, MySizeID™, is a mobile application and software development kit (SDK) that integrates with e-commerce platforms to guide shoppers to the correct garment size.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for My Size Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for My Size and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.