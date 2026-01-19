Galecto (GLTO) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Galecto (NASDAQ: GLTO):

1/9/2026 – Galecto was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Research to a “hold” rating.

1/7/2026 – Galecto was upgraded by analysts at Leerink Partnrs to a “strong-buy” rating.

1/7/2026 – Galecto is now covered by analysts at Leerink Partners. They set an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock.

12/29/2025 – Galecto had its “sell (e+)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

12/22/2025 – Galecto had its “sell (e+)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

12/8/2025 – Galecto had its “sell (d-)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

12/8/2025 – Galecto had its price target raised by analysts at Guggenheim from $32.00 to $36.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/6/2025 – Galecto was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

12/1/2025 – Galecto had its “sell (d-)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

12/1/2025 – Galecto is now covered by analysts at Guggenheim. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock.

12/1/2025 – Galecto is now covered by analysts at Guggenheim. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock.

11/24/2025 – Galecto had its “sell (d-)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

11/24/2025 – Galecto was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

Galecto Inc is a clinical?stage biotechnology company developing small?molecule therapies that target key pathways involved in fibrotic and malignant diseases. The company’s research focuses on inhibiting galectin?3, an extracellular carbohydrate?binding protein implicated in inflammation, fibrosis and tumor progression, as well as lysyl oxidase?like 2 (LOXL2), an enzyme that crosslinks collagen and elastin in fibrotic tissue.

Its lead programs include GB0139, an inhaled galectin?3 inhibitor in Phase II trials for idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis and other fibrosing lung diseases, and GB1211, an oral galectin?3 inhibitor being evaluated for systemic fibrotic disorders.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Galecto Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Galecto Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.