Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN) Short Interest Update

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totaling 2,019,845 shares, a drop of 20.7% from the December 15th total of 2,547,510 shares. Approximately 2.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 835,351 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.4 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 835,351 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.4 days. Approximately 2.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short.
Insider Buying and Selling at Allison Transmission
In other news, SVP John Coll sold 1,791 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.79, for a total value of $176,932.89. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 10,021 shares in the company, valued at $989,974.59. This represents a 15.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Allison Transmission
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kendall Capital Management increased its holdings in Allison Transmission by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Kendall Capital Management now owns 16,730 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,638,000 after buying an additional 720 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of Allison Transmission by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,531 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $444,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Allison Transmission by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 28,613 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,801,000 after acquiring an additional 566 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Allison Transmission by 138.2% during the 4th quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 5,772 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $565,000 after acquiring an additional 3,349 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AMI Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Allison Transmission by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 30,201 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,957,000 after purchasing an additional 970 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.90% of the company’s stock.
Allison Transmission Stock Down 1.0%
Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The auto parts company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by ($0.32). The business had revenue of $693.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $779.97 million. Allison Transmission had a net margin of 22.78% and a return on equity of 40.46%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.27 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Allison Transmission will post 9.06 earnings per share for the current year.
Allison Transmission Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 21st were given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 21st. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.0%. Allison Transmission’s payout ratio is presently 13.24%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ALSN shares. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Allison Transmission from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Allison Transmission in a research report on Thursday, November 13th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Allison Transmission from $87.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 14th. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Allison Transmission from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Finally, Raymond James Financial increased their price target on Allison Transmission from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $99.25.
Check Out Our Latest Report on Allison Transmission
Allison Transmission Company Profile
Allison Transmission Holdings Inc is a global designer, manufacturer and seller of fully automatic transmissions and hybrid propulsion systems for commercial duty vehicles and off-highway equipment. The company’s products are engineered to improve fuel efficiency, reduce emissions and enhance performance across a broad range of industries. Allison’s core transmission portfolio serves applications such as on-highway trucks and buses, medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles, and military ground vehicles.
In addition to conventional automatic transmissions, Allison offers advanced hybrid systems that integrate electric motors with mechanical transmission components.
