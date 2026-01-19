Adecoagro S.A. (NYSE:AGRO) Short Interest Update

Adecoagro S.A. (NYSE:AGRO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totaling 1,204,445 shares, a drop of 28.9% from the December 15th total of 1,694,951 shares. Currently, 1.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 948,616 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 948,616 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days. Currently, 1.2% of the company’s shares are sold short.

A number of analysts recently commented on AGRO shares. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Adecoagro in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Truist Financial set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Adecoagro in a report on Friday, January 9th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Adecoagro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 23rd. Bank of America raised shares of Adecoagro from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $9.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, January 9th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Adecoagro from $8.50 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Adecoagro presently has a consensus rating of “Strong Sell” and a consensus price target of $8.50.

AGRO traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $8.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 655,664 shares, compared to its average volume of 780,594. Adecoagro has a 1 year low of $6.89 and a 1 year high of $11.78. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7.94 and its 200-day moving average is $8.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $819.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.59 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Adecoagro (NYSE:AGRO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 1st. The company reported $0.00 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $304.21 million for the quarter. Adecoagro had a return on equity of 3.09% and a net margin of 1.67%. As a group, research analysts expect that Adecoagro will post 1.24 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 19th. Investors of record on Monday, November 3rd were given a dividend of $0.1749 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 444.0%. Adecoagro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 152.17%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGRO. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Adecoagro during the 3rd quarter valued at about $124,000. State of Wyoming lifted its holdings in Adecoagro by 44.9% during the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 17,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 5,334 shares in the last quarter. R Squared Ltd boosted its position in shares of Adecoagro by 61.1% in the third quarter. R Squared Ltd now owns 22,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 8,462 shares during the period. Vise Technologies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Adecoagro during the 2nd quarter valued at $277,000. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Adecoagro by 105.9% during the 2nd quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 31,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 16,260 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.25% of the company’s stock.

Adecoagro (NYSE: AGRO) is a leading agricultural and renewable energy company with core operations in South America. Founded in 2002 by Argentine entrepreneur Alejandro Bulgheroni, the company has grown into a vertically integrated platform covering crop production, sugar and ethanol manufacturing, and dairy operations. Adecoagro’s business model spans the full value chain, from seed selection and planting through harvesting, processing and distribution of commodities.

The company manages over 700,000 hectares of farmland across Argentina, Brazil and Uruguay.

