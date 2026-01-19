Exodus Movement, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:EXOD) Short Interest Update

Exodus Movement, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:EXOD – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totaling 253,504 shares, a decline of 21.9% from the December 15th total of 324,565 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100,606 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.5 days. Approximately 2.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Approximately 2.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100,606 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.5 days.

Exodus Movement Stock Performance

EXOD traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $16.60. The company had a trading volume of 73,587 shares, compared to its average volume of 97,305. The company has a market capitalization of $486.88 million, a PE ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 0.67. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.12. Exodus Movement has a twelve month low of $13.31 and a twelve month high of $117.40.

Exodus Movement (NYSEAMERICAN:EXOD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 10th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $30.34 million during the quarter. Exodus Movement had a net margin of 79.42% and a return on equity of 27.16%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Exodus Movement will post 1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently weighed in on EXOD. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Exodus Movement from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 26th. Singular Research raised shares of Exodus Movement to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 18th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating on shares of Exodus Movement in a research report on Tuesday, November 25th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Exodus Movement in a research note on Thursday, December 18th. Finally, BTIG Research cut their price target on Exodus Movement from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.71.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Exodus Movement

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Exodus Movement by 39.1% during the 4th quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 2,951 shares in the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC raised its position in Exodus Movement by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 336,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,350,000 after buying an additional 9,002 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Exodus Movement by 46.5% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 17,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $495,000 after acquiring an additional 5,651 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its position in Exodus Movement by 47.5% during the 3rd quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 108,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,010,000 after acquiring an additional 34,882 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vident Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Exodus Movement by 61.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 20,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $574,000 after acquiring an additional 7,857 shares in the last quarter.

Exodus Movement Company Profile

Exodus Movement, Inc is a software company focused on developing user-friendly tools for managing digital assets. Its flagship product, the Exodus Wallet, is a non-custodial cryptocurrency wallet available on desktop and mobile platforms. The wallet enables users to secure, send, receive and exchange a broad range of digital currencies while retaining full control of their private keys. With built-in portfolio tracking and an integrated exchange feature powered by third-party liquidity providers, Exodus offers a one-stop interface for both newcomers and experienced crypto enthusiasts.

Since its initial release in mid-2016, Exodus has expanded support to over 100 cryptocurrencies and tokens, including major assets such as Bitcoin, Ethereum and Litecoin as well as numerous ERC-20 tokens.

