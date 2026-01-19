Beazley (LON:BEZ) Stock Price Up 40.5% – Still a Buy?

Beazley plc (LON:BEZ – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 40.5% on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 1,195 and last traded at GBX 1,152.45. 15,440,655 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 107% from the average session volume of 7,449,580 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 820.

Positive Sentiment: Unsolicited all-cash approach introduces potential takeover premium for shareholders and a clear catalyst for re-rating if talks progress or a revised bid is made. Beazley Rejects Initial Zurich Approach as Takeover Talks Loom

Unsolicited all-cash approach introduces potential takeover premium for shareholders and a clear catalyst for re-rating if talks progress or a revised bid is made. Neutral Sentiment: Beazley formally rejected the initial approach and the offer is non-binding and conditional — there is interest but no agreement yet, so outcome and timing remain uncertain. Beazley Rejects Initial Zurich Approach as Takeover Talks Loom

Beazley formally rejected the initial approach and the offer is non-binding and conditional — there is interest but no agreement yet, so outcome and timing remain uncertain. Negative Sentiment: Ongoing takeover speculation brings deal uncertainty, possible distraction for management, and the risk that talks stall or any final offer may be subject to regulatory or shareholder hurdles; a rejected initial approach could also lead to volatility if no enhanced bid emerges. Beazley Rejects Initial Zurich Approach as Takeover Talks Loom

Several equities analysts have commented on BEZ shares. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Beazley from GBX 1,000 to GBX 1,100 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Beazley from GBX 1,000 to GBX 1,040 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 12th. Peel Hunt reissued an “add” rating and issued a GBX 900 price objective on shares of Beazley in a research report on Tuesday, November 25th. Berenberg Bank decreased their target price on Beazley from GBX 1,150 to GBX 1,100 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Beazley from GBX 1,050 to GBX 1,025 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Beazley has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,033.

The stock has a market capitalization of £6.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 829.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 855.62.

Beazley plc provides risk insurance and reinsurance solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through Cyber Risks, Digital, MAP Risks, Property Risks, and Specialty Risks segments. The Cyber Risk segment underwrites cyber and technology risks. The Digital segment underwrites various marine, contingency, and SME liability risks through digital channels, such as e-trading platforms and broker portals. The MAP Risks segment underwrites marine, portfolio underwriting and political, and contingency business.

