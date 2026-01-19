NewMarket Corporation (NYSE:NEU) Short Interest Update

NewMarket Corporation (NYSE:NEU – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totaling 228,879 shares, a growth of 32.9% from the December 15th total of 172,219 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 130,085 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.8 days. Approximately 3.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Approximately 3.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 130,085 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.8 days.

NewMarket stock traded down $4.68 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $645.32. 158,400 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 137,201. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.63 and a beta of 0.49. NewMarket has a 12 month low of $480.57 and a 12 month high of $875.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $734.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $761.46.

NewMarket (NYSE:NEU – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $10.67 earnings per share for the quarter. NewMarket had a return on equity of 28.53% and a net margin of 16.33%.The business had revenue of $690.31 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, December 15th were issued a $3.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 15th. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.9%. This is a boost from NewMarket’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.75. NewMarket’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.35%.

Separately, Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of NewMarket in a report on Monday, December 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its stake in NewMarket by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 78 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of NewMarket by 1,442.4% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 509 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $288,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association purchased a new stake in shares of NewMarket during the first quarter valued at approximately $266,000. Empowered Funds LLC increased its position in shares of NewMarket by 4.8% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 1,562 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $885,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC lifted its holdings in NewMarket by 9.8% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 22,268 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $12,614,000 after acquiring an additional 1,995 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.09% of the company’s stock.

NewMarket Corporation is a specialty chemicals and lubricants company headquartered in Richmond, Virginia. Through its Valvoline business, the company markets a broad portfolio of automotive aftermarket products, including engine oils, transmission fluids, greases and vehicle care solutions. Valvoline products are distributed through retail and commercial channels as well as a network of quick-lube service centers that provide oil changes, preventive maintenance and related services.

In its chemical additives segment, NewMarket develops, manufactures and sells performance additives for fuels, lubricants and industrial fluids.

