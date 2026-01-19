Short Interest in Savers Value Village, Inc. (NYSE:SVV) Declines By 31.2%

Savers Value Village, Inc. (NYSE:SVV – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totaling 6,432,166 shares, a decrease of 31.2% from the December 15th total of 9,343,125 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 827,599 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.8 days. Currently, 4.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Currently, 4.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 827,599 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.8 days.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
SVV has been the topic of several analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Savers Value Village in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Savers Value Village from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 8th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Savers Value Village in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on Savers Value Village from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $13.67.
Check Out Our Latest Report on Savers Value Village
Insider Activity at Savers Value Village
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Savers Value Village
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SVV. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Savers Value Village by 281.8% in the 3rd quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,409 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming increased its position in Savers Value Village by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 33,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 2,218 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Savers Value Village by 5.9% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 39,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,000 after buying an additional 2,224 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Savers Value Village by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 46,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,000 after buying an additional 2,469 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its position in Savers Value Village by 2.4% during the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 137,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,821,000 after buying an additional 3,248 shares in the last quarter. 98.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Savers Value Village Trading Down 2.4%
SVV stock traded down $0.26 on Monday, hitting $10.49. 911,185 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 766,473. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,048.25 and a beta of 0.98. Savers Value Village has a twelve month low of $6.48 and a twelve month high of $13.89. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.80.
Savers Value Village (NYSE:SVV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14. The company had revenue of $426.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $427.58 million. Savers Value Village had a negative net margin of 0.11% and a positive return on equity of 9.18%. Savers Value Village’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.15 EPS. Savers Value Village has set its FY 2025 guidance at 0.440-0.460 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Savers Value Village will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current year.
About Savers Value Village
Savers Value Village, Inc (NYSE: SVV) is a publicly traded thrift retailer that operates a network of donation-based retail stores. Headquartered in Bellevue, Washington, the company specializes in selling second-hand apparel, footwear, household items, accessories and other pre-owned goods. Through its retail stores, SVV offers value-conscious shoppers the opportunity to purchase quality, gently used merchandise at affordable prices.
At the heart of the company’s model is a partnership network with more than 500 nonprofit organizations across North America.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Savers Value Village
- Elon Taking SpaceX Public! $100 Pre-IPO Opportunity!
- How a Family Trust May Be Able To Help Preserve Your Wealth
- Do not delete, read immediately
- A U.S. “birthright” claim worth trillions – activated quietly
- Executive Order 14330: Trump’s Biggest Yet
Receive News & Ratings for Savers Value Village Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Savers Value Village and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.