Strive (NASDAQ:ASST) & Bakkt (NYSE:BKKT) Critical Survey

Strive (NASDAQ:ASST – Get Free Report) and Bakkt (NYSE:BKKT – Get Free Report) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Strive and Bakkt’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Strive alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Strive N/A -105.10% -103.19% Bakkt -1.07% -45.27% -16.75%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Strive and Bakkt”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Strive $630,000.00 1,345.81 -$6.39 million ($0.30) -3.16 Bakkt $3.49 billion 0.19 -$46.66 million ($5.13) -4.17

Strive has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Bakkt. Bakkt is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Strive, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

5.5% of Strive shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 11.1% of Bakkt shares are owned by institutional investors. 56.5% of Strive shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 2.5% of Bakkt shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Strive and Bakkt, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Strive 1 0 1 0 2.00 Bakkt 1 0 1 0 2.00

Strive currently has a consensus target price of $1.50, indicating a potential upside of 58.21%. Bakkt has a consensus target price of $13.00, indicating a potential downside of 39.29%. Given Strive’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Strive is more favorable than Bakkt.

Risk & Volatility

Strive has a beta of 16.86, suggesting that its share price is 1,586% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bakkt has a beta of 5.92, suggesting that its share price is 492% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Strive beats Bakkt on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Strive

(Get Free Report)

Asset Entities Inc., a technology company, provides social media marketing and content delivery services across Discord, TikTok, and other social media platforms. It designs, develops, and manages servers for communities on Discord. The company offers discord investment education, entertainment, and marketing services. It serves retail investors, creators, and influencers. Asset Entities Inc. was founded in 2020 and is based in Dallas, Texas. The company is a subsidiary of Asset Entities Holdings, Llc.

About Bakkt

(Get Free Report)

Bakkt Holdings, Inc. offers software as a service and application programming interface solutions for crypto and loyalty, powering engagement, and performance. The company operates Bakkt Marketplace, a platform that enables consumers to buy, sell, and store crypto in an embedded web experience; Bakkt Crypto, a platform that supports clients with a range of crypto solutions; and Bakkt Trust, institutional-grade qualified custody solution for market participants. Its platform also offers a range of loyalty solutions, including redemption solutions for various rewards categories comprising travel, gift cards, and merchandise; travel solutions that offer a retail e-commerce booking platform, as well as live-agent booking and servicing; and unified shopping experience. The company was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in Alpharetta, Georgia.

Receive News & Ratings for Strive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Strive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.