Invesco BulletShares 2030 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJU) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.14

Posted by on Jan 19th, 2026

Invesco BulletShares 2030 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJUGet Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, January 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 20th will be given a dividend of 0.1354 per share on Friday, January 23rd. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 6.2%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 20th. This is a 8.0% increase from Invesco BulletShares 2030 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13.

Invesco BulletShares 2030 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of NASDAQ BSJU traded up $0.02 during trading on Monday, reaching $26.28. The company had a trading volume of 91,013 shares, compared to its average volume of 105,883. Invesco BulletShares 2030 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $24.09 and a 12-month high of $26.35. The business’s 50-day moving average is $26.10 and its 200 day moving average is $26.06.

Invesco BulletShares 2030 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Invesco Bulletshares 2030 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BSJU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of high-yield corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2030. BSJU was launched on Sep 8, 2022 and is managed by Invesco.

Featured Stories

Dividend History for Invesco BulletShares 2030 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJU)

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2030 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2030 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.