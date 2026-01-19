Invesco BulletShares 2030 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJU) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.14

Invesco BulletShares 2030 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJU – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, January 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 20th will be given a dividend of 0.1354 per share on Friday, January 23rd. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 6.2%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 20th. This is a 8.0% increase from Invesco BulletShares 2030 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13.

Invesco BulletShares 2030 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of NASDAQ BSJU traded up $0.02 during trading on Monday, reaching $26.28. The company had a trading volume of 91,013 shares, compared to its average volume of 105,883. Invesco BulletShares 2030 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $24.09 and a 12-month high of $26.35. The business’s 50-day moving average is $26.10 and its 200 day moving average is $26.06.

Invesco BulletShares 2030 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The Invesco Bulletshares 2030 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BSJU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of high-yield corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2030. BSJU was launched on Sep 8, 2022 and is managed by Invesco.

