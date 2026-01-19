Invesco High Yield Bond Factor ETF to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.13 (NASDAQ:IHYF)

Invesco High Yield Bond Factor ETF (NASDAQ:IHYF – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, January 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.1266 per share on Friday, January 23rd. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 6.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 20th.

Invesco High Yield Bond Factor ETF Stock Performance

IHYF traded up $0.01 during trading on Monday, reaching $22.81. 7,624 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 47,566. Invesco High Yield Bond Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $21.19 and a 1 year high of $23.01. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.67.

About Invesco High Yield Bond Factor ETF

The Invesco High Yield Bond Factor ETF (IHYF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund is an actively-managed fund designed to provide exposure to a broad selection of high yield, fixed income securities. IHYF was launched on Dec 2, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

