Invesco BulletShares 2032 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJW) to Issue Dividend of $0.14

Invesco BulletShares 2032 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJW – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, January 19th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.1385 per share on Friday, January 23rd. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 20th.
Invesco BulletShares 2032 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance
Shares of BSJW stock traded up $0.02 on Monday, hitting $25.94. 5,338 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,431. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.72. Invesco BulletShares 2032 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $23.92 and a one year high of $26.04.
Invesco BulletShares 2032 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Invesco BulletShares 2032 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF
- Elon Taking SpaceX Public! $100 Pre-IPO Opportunity!
- How a Family Trust May Be Able To Help Preserve Your Wealth
- Do not delete, read immediately
- A U.S. “birthright” claim worth trillions – activated quietly
- Executive Order 14330: Trump’s Biggest Yet
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2032 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2032 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.