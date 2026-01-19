Invesco BulletShares 2032 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJW) to Issue Dividend of $0.14

Invesco BulletShares 2032 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJW – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, January 19th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.1385 per share on Friday, January 23rd. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 20th.

Shares of BSJW stock traded up $0.02 on Monday, hitting $25.94. 5,338 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,431. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.72. Invesco BulletShares 2032 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $23.92 and a one year high of $26.04.

The Invesco BulletShares 2032 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BSJW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated, high yield corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2032. BSJW was launched on Jun 12, 2024 and is issued by Invesco.

