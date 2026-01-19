Invesco BulletShares 2032 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJW) to Issue Dividend of $0.14

Invesco BulletShares 2032 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJWGet Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, January 19th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.1385 per share on Friday, January 23rd. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 20th.

Invesco BulletShares 2032 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of BSJW stock traded up $0.02 on Monday, hitting $25.94. 5,338 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,431. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.72. Invesco BulletShares 2032 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $23.92 and a one year high of $26.04.

Invesco BulletShares 2032 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The Invesco BulletShares 2032 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BSJW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated, high yield corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2032. BSJW was launched on Jun 12, 2024 and is issued by Invesco.

See Also

Dividend History for Invesco BulletShares 2032 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJW)

