Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.07 (NASDAQ:BSCS)

Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCSGet Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, January 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.0746 per share on Friday, January 23rd. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.3%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 20th.

Shares of NASDAQ BSCS traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $20.61. 848,458 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,034,432. Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $20.07 and a one year high of $20.69. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $20.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.56.

The Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated corporate investment-grade bonds with effective maturities in 2028. BSCS was launched on Aug 9, 2018 and is managed by Invesco.

