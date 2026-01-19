Invesco BulletShares 2033 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCX) Plans $0.08 Monthly Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2033 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCX – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, January 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 20th will be given a dividend of 0.0849 per share on Friday, January 23rd. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 20th.

Invesco BulletShares 2033 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

BSCX stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $21.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 359,189 shares, compared to its average volume of 299,772. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $21.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.41. Invesco BulletShares 2033 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $20.15 and a 12 month high of $21.86.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2033 Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

About Invesco BulletShares 2033 Corporate Bond ETF

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

The Invesco BulletShares 2033 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated corporate investment grade bonds with effective maturities in 2033. BSCX was launched on Sep 20, 2023 and is issued by Invesco.

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2033 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2033 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.