Invesco BulletShares 2033 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCX) Plans $0.08 Monthly Dividend

Posted by on Jan 19th, 2026

Invesco BulletShares 2033 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCXGet Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, January 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 20th will be given a dividend of 0.0849 per share on Friday, January 23rd. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 20th.

Invesco BulletShares 2033 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

BSCX stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $21.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 359,189 shares, compared to its average volume of 299,772. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $21.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.41. Invesco BulletShares 2033 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $20.15 and a 12 month high of $21.86.

About Invesco BulletShares 2033 Corporate Bond ETF

The Invesco BulletShares 2033 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated corporate investment grade bonds with effective maturities in 2033. BSCX was launched on Sep 20, 2023 and is issued by Invesco.

Featured Stories

Dividend History for Invesco BulletShares 2033 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCX)

