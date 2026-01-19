Invesco BulletShares 2035 Corporate Bond ETF Declares Dividend of $0.07 (NASDAQ:BSCZ)

Invesco BulletShares 2035 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCZ – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, January 19th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.0683 per share on Friday, January 23rd. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 20th.

Invesco BulletShares 2035 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.3%

NASDAQ BSCZ traded down $0.06 during trading on Monday, hitting $20.81. 40,070 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 152,406. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $20.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.73. Invesco BulletShares 2035 Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $20.09 and a fifty-two week high of $21.16.

Invesco BulletShares 2035 Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

Invesco Exchange-Traded Self-Indexed Fund Trust – Invesco BulletShares 2035 Corporate Bond ETF is an exchange traded fund launched and managed by Invesco Capital Management LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of global region. The fund invests in U.S. dollar denominated investment grade corporate bonds that are rated at least BBB- by S&P Global Ratings or Fitch Ratings Inc or at least Baa3 by Moody’s Investors Service, Inc with the effective maturities in the year 2035. The fund seeks to track the performance of the Invesco BulletShares USD Corporate Bond 2035 Index, by using representative sampling technique.

