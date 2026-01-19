Invesco BulletShares 2035 Corporate Bond ETF Declares Dividend of $0.07 (NASDAQ:BSCZ)

Invesco BulletShares 2035 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCZ – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, January 19th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.0683 per share on Friday, January 23rd. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 20th.
Invesco BulletShares 2035 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.3%
NASDAQ BSCZ traded down $0.06 during trading on Monday, hitting $20.81. 40,070 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 152,406. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $20.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.73. Invesco BulletShares 2035 Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $20.09 and a fifty-two week high of $21.16.
Invesco BulletShares 2035 Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile
