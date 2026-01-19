Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMT) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.05

Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMT – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, January 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.0508 per share on Friday, January 23rd. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 20th. This is a 2.3% increase from Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05.

Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of NASDAQ:BSMT traded up $0.03 during trading on Monday, hitting $23.29. 66,993 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 51,827. The business’s fifty day moving average is $23.14 and its 200-day moving average is $23.03. Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF has a one year low of $21.87 and a one year high of $23.30.

Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF Company Profile

The Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF (BSMT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature by the end of 2029. BSMT was launched on Sep 25, 2019 and is managed by Invesco.

