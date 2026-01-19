Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMT) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.05

Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMTGet Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, January 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.0508 per share on Friday, January 23rd. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 20th. This is a 2.3% increase from Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05.

Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of NASDAQ:BSMT traded up $0.03 during trading on Monday, hitting $23.29. 66,993 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 51,827. The business’s fifty day moving average is $23.14 and its 200-day moving average is $23.03. Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF has a one year low of $21.87 and a one year high of $23.30.

Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF (BSMT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature by the end of 2029. BSMT was launched on Sep 25, 2019 and is managed by Invesco.

Featured Stories

Dividend History for Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMT)

