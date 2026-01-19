Short Interest in Nukkleus Inc. (NASDAQ:NUKK) Grows By 25.2%

Nukkleus Inc. (NASDAQ:NUKK – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totaling 2,268,303 shares, a growth of 25.2% from the December 15th total of 1,811,274 shares. Currently, 14.8% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 855,324 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.7 days. Based on an average trading volume of 855,324 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.7 days. Currently, 14.8% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Nukkleus Stock Down 4.4%

Shares of NASDAQ:NUKK traded down $0.16 during trading on Monday, hitting $3.49. The stock had a trading volume of 3,304,601 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,239,930. The company has a market capitalization of $58.11 million, a PE ratio of 0.21 and a beta of -6.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $4.84 and its 200 day moving average is $6.13. Nukkleus has a 12 month low of $3.31 and a 12 month high of $39.85.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wall Street Zen raised Nukkleus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 23rd. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Nukkleus in a research note on Wednesday, December 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Nukkleus currently has an average rating of “Sell”.

Insider Activity at Nukkleus

In other news, major shareholder Sc Capital Ii Sponsor Llc bought 255,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.00 per share, for a total transaction of $2,550,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider owned 255,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,550,000. This trade represents a ? increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Anastasiia Kotaieva sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.09, for a total transaction of $306,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 75,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $306,750. This trade represents a 50.00% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 394,952 shares of company stock worth $1,745,457. 7.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Nukkleus

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NUKK. BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought a new stake in Nukkleus during the second quarter worth about $56,000. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Nukkleus during the third quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Nukkleus by 23.3% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 80,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $564,000 after purchasing an additional 15,223 shares during the last quarter. 12.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Nukkleus

Nukkleus Inc, a financial technology company, provides blockchain-enabled technology solutions worldwide. It focuses on providing software and technology solutions for retail foreign exchange trading industry. The company provides transactions platform for dealing and risk management services. It also offers cross-border payment and transactions solutions and blockchain-enabled financial services solutions to institutional investors. In addition, the company provides software, technology, customer sales and marketing, and risk management technology hardware and software solutions.

