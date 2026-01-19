Short Interest in OKYO Pharma Limited Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:OKYO) Decreases By 26.4%

OKYO Pharma Limited Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:OKYO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totaling 50,958 shares, a decrease of 26.4% from the December 15th total of 69,191 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 51,695 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days. Based on an average daily volume of 51,695 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Shares of NASDAQ:OKYO traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $2.21. 183,107 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 166,753. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.36. OKYO Pharma has a 12 month low of $0.90 and a 12 month high of $3.35.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in OKYO Pharma stock. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of OKYO Pharma Limited Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:OKYO – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000. Institutional investors own 2.97% of the company’s stock.

OKYO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of OKYO Pharma in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of OKYO Pharma in a research note on Tuesday, September 23rd. Finally, B. Riley initiated coverage on OKYO Pharma in a research note on Monday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.00.

Okyo Pharma Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing novel therapies for inflammatory and fibrotic diseases. The company’s pipeline is built on proprietary Fc-fusion technology designed to modulate immune responses associated with conditions such as diabetic nephropathy and chronic graft-versus-host disease. Okyo Pharma seeks to address significant unmet medical needs by targeting key cytokine pathways involved in tissue inflammation and fibrosis.

Okyo Pharma’s lead product candidate, OK-101, is an Fc-fusion protein in Phase 2 development for the treatment of diabetic kidney disease.

