TD Securities Boosts Exchange Income (TSE:EIF) Price Target to C$102.00

Exchange Income (TSE:EIF – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by investment analysts at TD Securities from C$92.00 to C$102.00 in a report released on Monday,BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 9.61% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on EIF. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of Exchange Income from C$85.00 to C$107.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 13th. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on shares of Exchange Income from C$84.00 to C$88.00 in a research report on Monday, November 10th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their target price on shares of Exchange Income from C$94.00 to C$103.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 12th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Exchange Income from C$80.00 to C$90.00 in a research note on Monday, November 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Exchange Income from C$69.50 to C$80.00 in a report on Monday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$89.96.

Shares of TSE:EIF traded up C$1.93 during trading hours on Monday, hitting C$93.06. 133,945 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 138,312. The firm has a market capitalization of C$5.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$81.93 and a 200-day moving average price of C$75.28. Exchange Income has a 1 year low of C$45.00 and a 1 year high of C$93.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 173.72, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Exchange Income (TSE:EIF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 7th. The company reported C$1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$959.74 million during the quarter. Exchange Income had a return on equity of 9.73% and a net margin of 4.64%. Equities analysts expect that Exchange Income will post 3.9962963 earnings per share for the current year.

Exchange Income Corp is a diversified acquisition-oriented corporation focused on opportunities in two sectors, aerospace, aviation services and equipment, and manufacturing. The business plan of the corporation is to invest in profitable, well-established companies with strong cash flows operating in niche markets. Its Aerospace and Aviation segment is a key revenue driver, recognizes revenue from the provision of flight, flight ancillary services, and the sale or lease of aircraft and aftermarket parts.

