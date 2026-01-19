Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B) Given New C$278.00 Price Target at TD Securities

Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by analysts at TD Securities from C$203.00 to C$278.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday,BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 1.75% from the stock’s previous close.

BBD.B has been the topic of a number of other reports. CIBC raised their price target on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$222.00 to C$230.00 in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Raymond James Financial lifted their target price on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$234.00 to C$263.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 2nd. Desjardins boosted their target price on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$239.00 to C$260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$170.00 to C$215.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 19th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price objective on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$263.00 to C$287.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 12th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$239.45.

Bombardier, Inc. Class B Trading Down 0.8%

Bombardier, Inc. Class B Company Profile

Bombardier, Inc. Class B stock traded down C$2.16 during trading on Monday, hitting C$273.21. 108,096 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 347,568. The company has a market capitalization of C$27.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.04, a PEG ratio of 6.26 and a beta of 1.64. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$229.95 and its 200 day moving average is C$194.16. Bombardier, Inc. Class B has a 52 week low of C$71.79 and a 52 week high of C$276.18.

Bombardier Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells transportation equipment worldwide.

Bombardier Inc was incorporated in 1902 and is based in Dorval, Canada.

