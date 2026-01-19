Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B) Given New C$278.00 Price Target at TD Securities

Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by analysts at TD Securities from C$203.00 to C$278.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday,BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 1.75% from the stock’s previous close.
BBD.B has been the topic of a number of other reports. CIBC raised their price target on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$222.00 to C$230.00 in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Raymond James Financial lifted their target price on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$234.00 to C$263.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 2nd. Desjardins boosted their target price on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$239.00 to C$260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$170.00 to C$215.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 19th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price objective on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$263.00 to C$287.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 12th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$239.45.
View Our Latest Stock Analysis on BBD.B
Bombardier, Inc. Class B Trading Down 0.8%
Bombardier, Inc. Class B Company Profile
Bombardier Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells transportation equipment worldwide.
Bombardier Inc was incorporated in 1902 and is based in Dorval, Canada.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Bombardier, Inc. Class B
- Elon Taking SpaceX Public! $100 Pre-IPO Opportunity!
- How a Family Trust May Be Able To Help Preserve Your Wealth
- Do not delete, read immediately
- A U.S. “birthright” claim worth trillions – activated quietly
- “Fed Proof” Your Bank Account with THESE 4 Simple Steps
Receive News & Ratings for Bombardier Inc. Class B Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bombardier Inc. Class B and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.