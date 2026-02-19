ElringKlinger (ETR:ZIL2) Trading Down 0.2% – Here’s Why

ElringKlinger AG (ETR:ZIL2 – Get Free Report) was down 0.2% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as €4.20 and last traded at €4.22. Approximately 23,360 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 156,628 shares. The stock had previously closed at €4.23.

ElringKlinger Price Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average of €4.25 and a 200 day moving average of €4.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $273.29 million, a PE ratio of -25.94, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.74.

About ElringKlinger

ElringKlinger AG develops, manufactures, and sells systems and components for the automotive industry in Germany, the Asia-Pacific, North America, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Original Equipment, Aftermarket, Engineered Plastics, and Other. The Original Equipment segment is involved in the development, manufacture, and sale of products and assemblies, such as metal sealing systems and drive train components; thermoplastics for drivetrains, body, and underbody applications; hybrid technologies; thermal, acoustic, and aerodynamic shielding systems; cylinder-head and specialty gaskets; battery and fuel cell components and systems; electric drive units; and exhaust gas purification.

