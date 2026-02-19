Deutsche Wohnen (FRA:DWNI) Stock Price Up 4.3% – Here’s Why

Deutsche Wohnen SE (FRA:DWNI – Get Free Report) traded up 4.3% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as €23.45 and last traded at €23.20. 197,473 shares traded hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at €22.25.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of €21.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of €21.58.

Deutsche Wohnen SE develops and manages residential properties in Germany. The company operates through Rental, Value-add, Recurring Sales, Development, and Care segment. The Rental segment offers value-enhancing management to residential real estate portfolio. The Value- add segment engages in the core business of letting. This segment also includes multimedia services and the supply of energy. The Recurring Sales segment includes sales of individual condominiums and single-family homes. The Development segment includes project development to create new living space.

