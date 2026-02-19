GraniteShares HIPS US High Income ETF (NYSEARCA:HIPS) Stock Price Up 0.3% – Time to Buy?

Shares of GraniteShares HIPS US High Income ETF (NYSEARCA:HIPS – Get Free Report) were up 0.3% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $12.15 and last traded at $12.10. Approximately 29,281 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 63% from the average daily volume of 78,906 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.06.
The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $11.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.92. The firm has a market cap of $100.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.61 and a beta of 0.78.
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 28th were paid a $0.1075 dividend. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 10.7%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 28th.
The GraniteShares HIPS US High Income ETF (HIPS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the TFMS HIPS index. The fund tracks an index of assets that tend to produce high income and pass through that income without being taxed at the constituent level. These include REITs, MLPs, BDCs and debt-based closed-end funds. HIPS was launched on Jan 6, 2015 and is managed by GraniteShares.
