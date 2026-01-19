YieldMax GOOGL Option Income Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:GOOY) Short Interest Update

YieldMax GOOGL Option Income Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:GOOY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totaling 158,972 shares, a drop of 29.4% from the December 15th total of 225,092 shares. Currently, 1.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 428,122 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days. Based on an average daily volume of 428,122 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days. Currently, 1.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

YieldMax GOOGL Option Income Strategy ETF Stock Down 0.5%

Shares of YieldMax GOOGL Option Income Strategy ETF stock traded down $0.08 during trading on Monday, hitting $14.98. The stock had a trading volume of 439,570 shares, compared to its average volume of 456,530. YieldMax GOOGL Option Income Strategy ETF has a 1 year low of $10.89 and a 1 year high of $15.96. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.96. The company has a market capitalization of $244.92 million, a PE ratio of 23.63 and a beta of 0.37.

Get YieldMax GOOGL Option Income Strategy ETF alerts:

YieldMax GOOGL Option Income Strategy ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 15th were issued a $0.0981 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 15th. This is an increase from YieldMax GOOGL Option Income Strategy ETF’s previous dividend of $0.08. This represents a dividend yield of 3,387.0%.

YieldMax GOOGL Option Income Strategy ETF Company Profile

The YieldMax GOOGL Option Income Strategy ETF (GOOY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in communication services equity. The fund seeks to provide current income and capped gains on the Alphabet Inc stock (GOOGL) through a synthetic covered call strategy, collateralized by cash and US Treasurys GOOY was launched on Jul 27, 2023 and is issued by YieldMax.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for YieldMax GOOGL Option Income Strategy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for YieldMax GOOGL Option Income Strategy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.