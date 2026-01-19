Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF (NYSEARCA:ERTH) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF (NYSEARCA:ERTH – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totaling 171 shares, a growth of 20.4% from the December 15th total of 142 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 15,565 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 15,565 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF Stock Down 0.1%

Shares of NYSEARCA ERTH traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $47.84. 1,677 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,889. Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF has a 12 month low of $34.06 and a 12 month high of $49.20. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $47.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $143.52 million, a PE ratio of 21.14 and a beta of 1.06.

Get Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $878,000 after acquiring an additional 778 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its holdings in Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF by 27.7% in the 3rd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 29,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,395,000 after purchasing an additional 6,344 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 69,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,318,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $202,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in shares of Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF by 42.6% during the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 5,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 1,704 shares during the period.

Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF Company Profile

The Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF (ERTH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Global Environment Select index. The fund tracks an index of global companies focusing on contributing to a more environmentally sustainable economy. ERTH was launched on Oct 24, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.