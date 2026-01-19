Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF) Short Interest Down 25.8% in December

Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totaling 107,837 shares, a drop of 25.8% from the December 15th total of 145,378 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,921,602 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Based on an average trading volume of 1,921,602 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Monday, hitting $47.21. 1,097,483 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,272,062. The company has a market cap of $20.42 billion, a PE ratio of 12.54 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $45.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.28. Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $31.92 and a twelve month high of $47.30.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPL Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Rialto Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF by 95.6% during the fourth quarter. Rialto Wealth Management LLC now owns 628 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Intelligent Financial Strategies acquired a new position in Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF during the second quarter worth $26,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000.

Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF Company Profile

The Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (FNDF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of large firms from developed markets ex-US. The fund selects and weights using fundamental factors. FNDF was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

