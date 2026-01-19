iA Financial (TSE:IAG) Given a C$167.00 Price Target by Royal Bank Of Canada Analysts

iA Financial (TSE:IAG – Get Free Report) has been assigned a C$167.00 price objective by research analysts at Royal Bank Of Canada in a note issued to investors on Monday,BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 4.27% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on iA Financial from C$170.00 to C$175.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Cibc Captl Mkts downgraded iA Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 8th. CIBC raised iA Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from C$175.00 to C$184.00 in a report on Thursday, January 8th. Desjardins increased their price target on iA Financial from C$149.00 to C$163.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. Finally, National Bankshares lifted their price objective on shares of iA Financial from C$146.00 to C$162.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$169.00.

Get iA Financial alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on iA Financial

iA Financial Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of iA Financial stock traded up C$0.11 during trading on Monday, reaching C$174.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 69,904 shares, compared to its average volume of 233,167. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$172.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$158.94. iA Financial has a fifty-two week low of C$115.21 and a fifty-two week high of C$182.99. The firm has a market cap of C$16.07 billion, a PE ratio of 14.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.03.

iA Financial (TSE:IAG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported C$3.47 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$6.67 billion during the quarter. iA Financial had a net margin of 6.85% and a return on equity of 13.73%. On average, analysts predict that iA Financial will post 11.6187564 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Philippe Sarfati sold 2,318 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$164.30, for a total value of C$380,847.40. Also, Director Denis Ricard sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$175.25, for a total transaction of C$525,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$8,762,500. This trade represents a 5.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. In the last three months, insiders sold 6,750 shares of company stock valued at $1,141,931. 0.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About iA Financial

(Get Free Report)

iA Financial Corp Inc is a life and health insurance company. It offers life and health insurance products, savings and retirement plans, mutual funds, securities, auto and home insurance, mortgages, and others. The company operates and manages its activities according to five main reportable operating segments Individual Insurance, Individual Wealth Management, Group Insurance, Group Savings and Retirement, and US Operations.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iA Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iA Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.