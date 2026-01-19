Jefferies Financial Group Issues Positive Forecast for OceanaGold (TSE:OGC) Stock Price

OceanaGold (TSE:OGC – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from C$45.00 to C$53.00 in a research report issued on Monday,BayStreet.CA reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 14.69% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on OGC. CIBC upped their target price on OceanaGold from C$30.00 to C$50.00 in a report on Friday, October 10th. Desjardins set a C$50.00 price objective on shares of OceanaGold and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of OceanaGold from C$25.00 to C$36.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and four have issued a Buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, OceanaGold currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$34.97.

OceanaGold Stock Performance

OGC traded up C$1.34 on Monday, hitting C$46.21. 102,961 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 490,476. OceanaGold has a fifty-two week low of C$10.86 and a fifty-two week high of C$46.64. The firm has a market capitalization of C$10.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.02 and a beta of 1.85. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$37.77 and its 200 day moving average is C$30.13.

OceanaGold (TSE:OGC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported C$0.40 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$624.50 million for the quarter. OceanaGold had a return on equity of 3.82% and a net margin of 5.86%. Analysts forecast that OceanaGold will post 0.6283048 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About OceanaGold

OceanaGold is a growing intermediate gold and copper producer committed to safely and responsibly maximizing the generation of Free Cash Flow from our operations and delivering strong returns for our shareholders. We have a portfolio of four operating mines: the Haile Gold Mine in the United States of America; Didipio Mine in the Philippines; and the Macraes and Waihi operations in New Zealand.

