Tradewinds LLC. Purchases New Stake in Deere & Company $DE

Tradewinds LLC. purchased a new position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 15,717 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,187,000. Deere & Company comprises about 1.8% of Tradewinds LLC.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Deere & Company during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,578,243,000. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 573.9% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 842,882 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $428,597,000 after buying an additional 717,808 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 132.0% during the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 721,638 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $366,946,000 after acquiring an additional 410,636 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Deere & Company by 50,691.9% in the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 332,179 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $168,910,000 after acquiring an additional 331,525 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Deere & Company by 1.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,372,671 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,376,279,000 after acquiring an additional 309,081 shares during the period. 68.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Deere & Company news, insider Cory J. Reed sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $510.00, for a total transaction of $6,120,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 20,792 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,603,920. This trade represents a 36.59% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John C. May II sold 41,472 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $501.49, for a total transaction of $20,797,793.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 117,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,160,775.30. This trade represents a 26.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 64,578 shares of company stock valued at $32,471,682 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI reissued a “positive” rating on shares of Deere & Company in a research report on Friday, November 28th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Deere & Company from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 3rd. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Deere & Company in a research note on Tuesday, November 25th. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price objective on Deere & Company from $542.00 to $541.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on Deere & Company from $512.00 to $531.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $524.20.

Shares of DE opened at $514.62 on Monday. Deere & Company has a fifty-two week low of $404.42 and a fifty-two week high of $533.78. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $478.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $481.49. The stock has a market cap of $139.50 billion, a PE ratio of 27.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.22.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 26th. The industrial products company reported $3.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.96 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $12.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.77 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 11.00% and a return on equity of 20.54%. Deere & Company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.55 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 19.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 31st will be paid a $1.62 dividend. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 31st. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.01%.

Deere & Company, commonly known by its brand John Deere, is a global manufacturer of agricultural, construction and forestry machinery, as well as turf care equipment and power systems. Founded in 1837 by blacksmith John Deere—who developed a polished steel plow to improve tillage in tough prairie soils—the company is headquartered in Moline, Illinois, and has grown into one of the largest and most recognizable names in equipment manufacturing worldwide.

The company’s principal businesses include a broad portfolio of agricultural equipment such as tractors, combines, planters, sprayers, harvesters and tillage implements, complemented by precision agriculture technologies and telematics that support farm management, yield optimization and equipment connectivity.

