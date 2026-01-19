Tradewinds LLC. Takes Position in US Foods Holding Corp. $USFD

Tradewinds LLC. purchased a new position in shares of US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 77,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,926,000. US Foods comprises approximately 1.4% of Tradewinds LLC.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC lifted its position in shares of US Foods by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 3,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of US Foods by 1.8% during the third quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 50,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,816,000 after acquiring an additional 904 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in US Foods by 67.2% during the third quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $424,000 after acquiring an additional 2,221 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System boosted its position in US Foods by 5.1% in the third quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 11,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $862,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC grew its stake in US Foods by 93.5% in the 3rd quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 9,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $723,000 after purchasing an additional 4,560 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.76% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on USFD shares. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of US Foods in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of US Foods from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of US Foods from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated an “outperform” rating on shares of US Foods in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of US Foods from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 7th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, US Foods has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $88.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at US Foods

In other news, insider Steven Guberman sold 58,632 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total value of $4,221,504.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 113,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,165,520. This represents a 34.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

US Foods Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:USFD opened at $85.69 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.10 billion, a PE ratio of 35.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $76.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.38. US Foods Holding Corp. has a twelve month low of $57.36 and a twelve month high of $85.85.

US Foods (NYSE:USFD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.02. US Foods had a net margin of 1.43% and a return on equity of 17.71%. The company had revenue of $10.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.85 EPS. US Foods’s revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that US Foods Holding Corp. will post 3.59 EPS for the current year.

About US Foods

US Foods (NYSE: USFD) is a leading foodservice distributor in the United States that supplies a wide range of products and services to professional food operators. The company provides fresh, frozen and dry food items as well as non-food restaurant supplies and kitchen equipment. Its customer base includes independent restaurants, multi-unit chains, healthcare and senior living facilities, hospitality businesses, government and educational institutions, and other foodservice operators.

Beyond commodity and branded food products, US Foods offers value-added solutions designed to help customers run their businesses.

