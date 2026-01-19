Tradewinds LLC. Makes New Investment in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF $XME

Tradewinds LLC. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 48,282 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $4,499,000. SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF makes up about 1.1% of Tradewinds LLC.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Tradewinds LLC. owned 0.15% of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 225.5% during the 2nd quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. now owns 2,793,050 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $187,749,000 after purchasing an additional 1,935,000 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 2,642.0% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,959,322 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $131,706,000 after buying an additional 1,887,867 shares during the last quarter. Volterra Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF in the second quarter worth about $9,769,000. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $8,353,000. Finally, SMI Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $10,772,000. 86.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF Price Performance

Shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF stock opened at $124.14 on Monday. SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF has a one year low of $45.89 and a one year high of $124.77. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $102.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $91.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.07 and a beta of 1.28.

SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF Profile

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.