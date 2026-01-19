Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF $VTIP is Whelan Financial’s 5th Largest Position

Whelan Financial boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP – Free Report) by 3.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 420,283 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,550 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF comprises 6.7% of Whelan Financial’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Whelan Financial owned approximately 0.13% of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF worth $21,279,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VTIP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 39.2% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 25,836,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,298,822,000 after buying an additional 7,272,592 shares in the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 13.3% in the second quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 6,941,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,964,000 after acquiring an additional 817,434 shares during the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 4.3% during the third quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 6,401,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,112,000 after acquiring an additional 263,810 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 4,084,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,307,000 after purchasing an additional 206,352 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 79.3% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,082,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,226,000 after purchasing an additional 1,805,350 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VTIP stock opened at $49.46 on Monday. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a one year low of $48.61 and a one year high of $50.81. The company’s 50-day moving average is $49.83 and its 200 day moving average is $50.11.

The Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund (VTIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with less than 5 years remaining to maturity. VTIP was launched on Oct 12, 2012 and is managed by Vanguard.

