Kearny Financial (KRNY) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Kearny Financial (NASDAQ:KRNY – Get Free Report) is expected to release its Q2 2026 results before the market opens on Thursday, January 22nd. Analysts expect Kearny Financial to post earnings of $0.16 per share and revenue of $44.8390 million for the quarter. Investors may visit the the company’s upcoming Q2 2026 earning results page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, January 29, 2026 at 8:30 AM ET.

Kearny Financial (NASDAQ:KRNY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The savings and loans company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15. Kearny Financial had a net margin of 8.57% and a return on equity of 3.89%. The company had revenue of $42.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.43 million.

Kearny Financial Trading Down 0.6%

Shares of Kearny Financial stock opened at $7.86 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $508.86 million, a PE ratio of 16.72 and a beta of 0.70. Kearny Financial has a 1-year low of $5.45 and a 1-year high of $7.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Kearny Financial Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kearny Financial

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 5th were issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 5th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.6%. Kearny Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 93.62%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Kearny Financial by 373.7% during the second quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 918,125 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $5,931,000 after acquiring an additional 724,297 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Kearny Financial by 402.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 214,681 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,410,000 after purchasing an additional 171,916 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Kearny Financial by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,348,893 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $22,002,000 after purchasing an additional 133,683 shares during the last quarter. Numerai GP LLC raised its position in shares of Kearny Financial by 146.4% in the 3rd quarter. Numerai GP LLC now owns 135,309 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $889,000 after purchasing an additional 80,386 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kearny Financial by 26.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 360,253 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $2,367,000 after buying an additional 75,295 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.01% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on KRNY shares. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Kearny Financial in a report on Friday, October 31st. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Kearny Financial from $7.50 to $9.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.00.

Kearny Financial Company Profile

Kearny Financial, Inc was the bank holding company for Kearny Bank, a New Jersey–based community bank offering a full suite of commercial and consumer banking services. Through its subsidiary, the company provided deposit products, lending facilities and electronic banking solutions to individuals, small businesses and middle-market corporations.

The company’s core products included checking and savings accounts, certificates of deposit, residential and commercial real estate loans, construction financing, equipment financing, home equity lines of credit and consumer installment loans.

