Sterling Investment Advisors LLC ADV Sells 4,923 Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF $IJR

Sterling Investment Advisors LLC ADV cut its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,018 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,923 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF comprises approximately 2.2% of Sterling Investment Advisors LLC ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Sterling Investment Advisors LLC ADV’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $4,518,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IJR. RMG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Curio Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 26,900.0% in the 2nd quarter. Curio Wealth LLC now owns 270 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the period. Quaker Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 200.4% in the 2nd quarter. Quaker Wealth Management LLC now owns 452 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 902 shares during the period. Highline Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2,635.0% in the 2nd quarter. Highline Wealth Partners LLC now owns 547 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 53.3% in the 3rd quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 538 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. 66.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $128.62 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $121.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $118.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $94.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.52 and a beta of 1.08. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $89.22 and a 52 week high of $129.48.

About iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market. The Index serves as the underlying index for the S&P 600/Citigroup Growth and Value Index series. The component stocks are weighted according to the total float-adjusted market value of their outstanding shares.

