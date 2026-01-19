Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. Decreases Holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF $SCHD

Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 19.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 511,618 shares of the company’s stock after selling 126,891 shares during the period. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF makes up approximately 2.4% of Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $13,967,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SCHD. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 1.5% during the second quarter. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA now owns 25,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $667,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 1.1% during the third quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 34,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $938,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Madden Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 0.3% in the second quarter. Madden Advisory Services Inc. now owns 113,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,003,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares during the period. Harbor Group Inc. increased its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 4.8% during the third quarter. Harbor Group Inc. now owns 8,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bellevue Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 33,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $877,000 after buying an additional 389 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Trading Down 0.4%

Shares of SCHD opened at $28.90 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $75.72 billion, a PE ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 0.77. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $23.87 and a 12-month high of $29.11. The business’s 50 day moving average is $27.64 and its 200 day moving average is $27.34.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

