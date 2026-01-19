Tradewinds LLC. Makes New $2.37 Million Investment in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF $VTI

Tradewinds LLC. bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 7,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,370,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VTI. Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 165.7% in the second quarter. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. now owns 93 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Anfield Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $45,000. 28.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VTI opened at $341.85 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $335.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $325.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $582.13 billion, a PE ratio of 24.26 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $236.42 and a fifty-two week high of $343.67.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market. The Fund typically holds the largest 1,200 to 1,300 stocks in its target index (covering nearly 95% of the index’s total market capitalization) and a representative sample of the remaining stocks.

