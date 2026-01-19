3,851 Shares in lululemon athletica inc. $LULU Acquired by Whelan Financial

Whelan Financial purchased a new position in lululemon athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,851 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $685,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of lululemon athletica by 96.8% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 124 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH acquired a new position in shares of lululemon athletica in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC increased its stake in lululemon athletica by 18,400.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 185 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its holdings in lululemon athletica by 464.0% during the 2nd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 141 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. Finally, Cromwell Holdings LLC raised its holdings in lululemon athletica by 89.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cromwell Holdings LLC now owns 207 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.20% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Celeste Burgoyne sold 13,511 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.00, for a total value of $2,756,244.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 5,318 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,084,872. This represents a 71.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on LULU. Zacks Research upgraded shares of lululemon athletica from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of lululemon athletica from $185.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 12th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $215.00 target price on shares of lululemon athletica in a research note on Tuesday, January 13th. BNP Paribas Exane raised their target price on lululemon athletica from $146.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 12th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded lululemon athletica from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $190.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating, thirty-three have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, lululemon athletica currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $228.19.

NASDAQ LULU opened at $201.87 on Monday. lululemon athletica inc. has a 1-year low of $159.25 and a 1-year high of $423.32. The company has a market capitalization of $23.68 billion, a PE ratio of 13.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.44 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $193.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $192.08.

lululemon athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 11th. The apparel retailer reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.37. lululemon athletica had a return on equity of 39.78% and a net margin of 15.72%.The firm had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.53 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. lululemon athletica has set its FY 2025 guidance at 12.920-13.020 EPS and its Q4 2025 guidance at 4.660-4.760 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that lululemon athletica inc. will post 14.36 EPS for the current year.

lululemon athletica inc. is a design-focused athletic apparel company known for performance-oriented apparel, footwear and accessories. The company’s product portfolio centers on technical apparel for yoga, running, training and everyday active lifestyle use and includes tops, bottoms, outerwear, underwear, bags and a growing footwear assortment. lululemon emphasizes fabric science and product innovation, marketing garments that blend performance features with lifestyle styling.

Products are developed in-house and produced through a network of third-party manufacturers.

