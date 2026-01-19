Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) Downgraded by Wall Street Zen to “Buy”

Wall Street Zen cut shares of Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report released on Sunday.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on LFUS. Zacks Research lowered Littelfuse from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 2nd. Baird R W raised shares of Littelfuse from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 10th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Littelfuse from $325.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Littelfuse in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Littelfuse from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $290.00 to $310.00 in a report on Friday, October 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Littelfuse currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $335.00.

Shares of LFUS opened at $297.28 on Friday. Littelfuse has a 12 month low of $142.10 and a 12 month high of $303.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 4.00 and a quick ratio of 3.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $258.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $254.82. The company has a market cap of $7.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.62, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.43.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The technology company reported $2.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $624.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $623.70 million. Littelfuse had a net margin of 5.66% and a return on equity of 9.89%. Littelfuse’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.71 earnings per share. Littelfuse has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 2.400-2.600 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Littelfuse will post 9.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 20th were paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 20th. Littelfuse’s dividend payout ratio is 57.14%.

In other Littelfuse news, VP Ryan K. Stafford sold 2,162 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.31, for a total value of $580,086.22. Following the sale, the vice president owned 28,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,671,251.21. The trade was a 7.03% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Peter Sung-Jip Kim sold 2,049 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.02, for a total transaction of $553,270.98. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 10,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,747,453.50. The trade was a 16.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 14,034 shares of company stock valued at $3,670,025. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Littelfuse by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,925,048 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $757,617,000 after acquiring an additional 122,392 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Littelfuse by 2.6% during the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,068,927 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $242,358,000 after purchasing an additional 26,824 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC increased its holdings in Littelfuse by 32.1% in the third quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 612,016 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $158,518,000 after purchasing an additional 148,586 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Littelfuse in the second quarter valued at about $114,721,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Littelfuse by 2.4% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 490,619 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $127,071,000 after buying an additional 11,394 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.14% of the company’s stock.

Littelfuse, Inc is a global manufacturer of circuit protection, power control, and sensing technologies. Founded in 1927 and headquartered in Chicago, Illinois, the company develops and produces a broad range of products designed to safeguard electrical and electronic systems across a variety of end markets. Littelfuse’s offerings include fuses, semiconductors, relays, and sensors, all engineered to protect against overcurrent, overvoltage, and thermal events in demanding applications.

The company’s product portfolio is organized into key segments such as Automotive, Industrial & Electronics, and Power & Sensor.

