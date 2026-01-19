Yellow Cake plc (OTCMKTS:YLLXF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Yellow Cake plc (OTCMKTS:YLLXF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totaling 488,329 shares, an increase of 25.6% from the December 15th total of 388,905 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,269 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 92.7 days. Based on an average trading volume of 5,269 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 92.7 days.

Yellow Cake Trading Down 2.1%

Shares of Yellow Cake stock opened at $8.71 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.25. Yellow Cake has a one year low of $4.81 and a one year high of $9.19.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on YLLXF shares. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Yellow Cake in a research note on Thursday. Panmure Gordon upgraded shares of Yellow Cake to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Yellow Cake presently has an average rating of “Buy”.

About Yellow Cake

Yellow Cake (OTCMKTS:YLLXF) is a UK-listed investment company that provides investors with direct exposure to the uranium market by acquiring and holding physical uranium oxide (U?O?). The company’s principal activity is to purchase uranium in the open market and store it for the benefit of shareholders, offering a cost-efficient alternative to direct commodity ownership. Through its structure, Yellow Cake seeks to reflect the price performance of uranium without engaging in traditional mining operations, exploration activities or the production of nuclear fuel.

Under a long-term framework agreement with Kazatomprom, the world’s largest producer of uranium, Yellow Cake has sourced material at favourable pricing terms.

