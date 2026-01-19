Whitbread plc (LON:WTB) Receives GBX 3,194.17 Average PT from Analysts

Whitbread plc (LON:WTB – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 3,110.83.

WTB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Berenberg Bank decreased their target price on shares of Whitbread from GBX 3,500 to GBX 2,900 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 4th. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 3,500 target price on shares of Whitbread in a report on Thursday, October 16th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Whitbread from GBX 3,100 to GBX 3,300 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Whitbread to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from GBX 3,375 to GBX 2,815 in a report on Wednesday, December 3rd. Finally, Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Whitbread in a report on Thursday, October 16th.

Whitbread stock opened at GBX 2,800.62 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.18. The stock has a market capitalization of £4.71 billion, a PE ratio of 19.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -3.09 and a beta of 1.11. Whitbread has a twelve month low of GBX 2,253 and a twelve month high of GBX 3,302. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 2,599.11 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 2,922.97.

Whitbread (LON:WTB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 16th. The company reported GBX 133.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Whitbread had a return on equity of 6.83% and a net margin of 8.08%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Whitbread will post 227.1851852 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Richard Gillingwater acquired 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 2,974 per share, for a total transaction of £14,870. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Whitbread is the owner of Premier Inn, the UK’s biggest

hotel brand, with 86,000 rooms in over 850 hotels

and a growing presence in Germany with 10,500 rooms in

59 hotels, offering quality accommodation at affordable

prices in great locations.

People are at the heart of our business. We employ over

38,000 team members in over 900 Premier Inn hotels

across the UK and Germany.

