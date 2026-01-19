Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV) Lowered to “Buy” Rating by Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Sunday morning.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Argus upped their price target on Viavi Solutions from $16.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on shares of Viavi Solutions from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 30th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Viavi Solutions from $12.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Viavi Solutions from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Viavi Solutions from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Viavi Solutions has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $17.44.

Viavi Solutions Trading Down 1.3%

NASDAQ VIAV opened at $18.60 on Friday. Viavi Solutions has a one year low of $8.10 and a one year high of $19.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The firm has a market cap of $4.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 265.71 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $17.80 and its 200-day moving average is $14.03.

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $299.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $294.35 million. Viavi Solutions had a net margin of 1.33% and a return on equity of 10.70%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.06 earnings per share. Viavi Solutions has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.180-0.200 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Viavi Solutions will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Ilan Daskal sold 170,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.49, for a total transaction of $2,973,300.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 10,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $177,208.68. This represents a 94.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard John Burns sold 3,384 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.76, for a total value of $63,483.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 3,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,483.84. This trade represents a 50.00% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 606,226 shares of company stock worth $10,714,820. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VIAV. Capital World Investors increased its position in Viavi Solutions by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 14,955,454 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $189,785,000 after acquiring an additional 500,000 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in shares of Viavi Solutions by 16.6% in the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 8,213,451 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $82,709,000 after purchasing an additional 1,166,547 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Viavi Solutions by 3.5% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,846,226 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $86,875,000 after purchasing an additional 231,570 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in Viavi Solutions by 431.1% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 6,639,682 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $84,258,000 after purchasing an additional 5,389,435 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tributary Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Viavi Solutions by 92.9% during the 3rd quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 2,207,642 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $28,015,000 after buying an additional 1,063,330 shares during the period. 95.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Viavi Solutions Inc is a provider of network test, monitoring and assurance solutions for communications service providers, cable operators, enterprises and government agencies. The company offers an extensive portfolio of fiber optic and copper cable test and measurement instruments, wireless network testing equipment and network performance monitoring software. Its products are designed to support the deployment, maintenance and optimization of high-speed broadband, 5G wireless, data center and enterprise networks.

Viavi’s product offerings are organized into two primary segments: Network & Service Enablement and Optical Security & Performance.

