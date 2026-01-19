Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Receives $402.52 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty-seven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and four have given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $402.5217.
V has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup upgraded Visa to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Bank of America raised Visa from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $382.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 11th. Evercore ISI set a $380.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a report on Friday, December 12th. Morgan Stanley set a $398.00 target price on shares of Visa and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, Macquarie decreased their price target on shares of Visa from $425.00 to $410.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th.
Read Our Latest Stock Report on V
Key Headlines Impacting Visa
- Positive Sentiment: Crypto card spending is surging: TipRanks reports crypto-card transactions have reached $18 billion, with Visa positioned as a market leader in digital payments — this supports revenue upside from card volume and new product adoption. V, BTC, USDC: Crypto Card Spending Hits $18 Billion
- Positive Sentiment: Visa expands stablecoin capabilities: BVNK will power stablecoin pre?funding and payouts on Visa Direct, enabling faster settlement for crypto-linked programs and broadening Visa’s settlement rails. This is a product expansion that can increase fee-bearing volume. BVNK to Power Stablecoin Payments for Visa Direct
- Positive Sentiment: Growing stablecoin settlement volumes: Visa says stablecoin-linked payment cards are driving demand and its stablecoin settlement run-rate has climbed to roughly $4.5 billion annualized — a small but fast-growing new revenue stream. Visa Says Stablecoin-Linked Payments Cards Drive Demand for Settlement Platform
- Positive Sentiment: Analyst consensus remains constructive: Brokerages have issued a consensus “Buy” on Visa, supporting investor confidence and likely limiting downside from short-term news. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages
- Neutral Sentiment: Opinion pieces highlight long-term thesis: The Motley Fool and MarketBeat/Market commentary revisit Visa as a long-term compounder (and note last year’s underperformance), keeping it on buy-and-hold radars but offering limited near-term catalyst news. Could Buying Visa Stock Today Set You Up for Life?
- Negative Sentiment: Regulatory/legal risk in the U.K.: The High Court ruled the U.K. Payment Systems Regulator can cap cross?border interchange fees, a decision that could compress Visa’s fee revenue on certain transactions in a material market if caps are implemented. This is the main near-term headwind. Mastercard, Visa and Revolut lose UK case over proposed cross-border card fees cap
Visa Stock Performance
NYSE V opened at $328.41 on Friday. Visa has a 1 year low of $299.00 and a 1 year high of $375.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $598.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $339.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $343.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.
Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 28th. The credit-card processor reported $2.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.97 by $0.01. Visa had a net margin of 50.15% and a return on equity of 60.31%. The company had revenue of $10.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.71 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Visa will post 11.3 EPS for the current year.
Visa Increases Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 12th were given a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 12th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.8%. This is an increase from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is 26.25%.
Insider Buying and Selling at Visa
In other news, Director Lloyd Carney sold 900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.48, for a total value of $302,832.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 2,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $830,432.64. This represents a 26.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 10,485 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $349.18, for a total value of $3,661,152.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 9,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,282,641.18. This trade represents a 52.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 24,042 shares of company stock worth $8,247,289. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Visa
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in V. Parvin Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Visa by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Parvin Asset Management LLC now owns 75 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Family Legacy Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Visa in the second quarter worth $28,000. Harbor Asset Planning Inc. bought a new stake in Visa in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Dorato Capital Management bought a new stake in Visa in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Sagard Holdings Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Visa during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.15% of the company’s stock.
Visa Company Profile
Visa Inc is a global payments technology company that facilitates electronic funds transfers and digital commerce by connecting consumers, merchants, financial institutions and governments. The firm operates one of the world’s largest payment networks, providing processing, authorization, clearing and settlement services for credit, debit and prepaid card transactions. Visa’s network-based model enables partner banks and other issuers to offer branded payment products while Visa focuses on the infrastructure, standards and technologies that move money securely and efficiently around the world.
Visa’s product and service portfolio includes card-based payment products for consumers and businesses, real-time push-payment capabilities, tokenization and authentication services, fraud and risk-management tools, data analytics and APIs for fintech and merchant integration.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Visa
- Elon Taking SpaceX Public! $100 Pre-IPO Opportunity!
- How a Family Trust May Be Able To Help Preserve Your Wealth
- A U.S. “birthright” claim worth trillions – activated quietly
- “Fed Proof” Your Bank Account with THESE 4 Simple Steps
- NEW LAW: Congress Approves Setup For Digital Dollar?
Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.