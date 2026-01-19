Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Receives $402.52 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty-seven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and four have given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $402.5217.

V has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup upgraded Visa to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Bank of America raised Visa from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $382.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 11th. Evercore ISI set a $380.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a report on Friday, December 12th. Morgan Stanley set a $398.00 target price on shares of Visa and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, Macquarie decreased their price target on shares of Visa from $425.00 to $410.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th.

NYSE V opened at $328.41 on Friday. Visa has a 1 year low of $299.00 and a 1 year high of $375.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $598.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $339.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $343.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 28th. The credit-card processor reported $2.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.97 by $0.01. Visa had a net margin of 50.15% and a return on equity of 60.31%. The company had revenue of $10.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.71 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Visa will post 11.3 EPS for the current year.

Visa Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 12th were given a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 12th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.8%. This is an increase from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is 26.25%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Visa

In other news, Director Lloyd Carney sold 900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.48, for a total value of $302,832.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 2,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $830,432.64. This represents a 26.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 10,485 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $349.18, for a total value of $3,661,152.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 9,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,282,641.18. This trade represents a 52.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 24,042 shares of company stock worth $8,247,289. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Visa

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in V. Parvin Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Visa by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Parvin Asset Management LLC now owns 75 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Family Legacy Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Visa in the second quarter worth $28,000. Harbor Asset Planning Inc. bought a new stake in Visa in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Dorato Capital Management bought a new stake in Visa in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Sagard Holdings Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Visa during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc is a global payments technology company that facilitates electronic funds transfers and digital commerce by connecting consumers, merchants, financial institutions and governments. The firm operates one of the world’s largest payment networks, providing processing, authorization, clearing and settlement services for credit, debit and prepaid card transactions. Visa’s network-based model enables partner banks and other issuers to offer branded payment products while Visa focuses on the infrastructure, standards and technologies that move money securely and efficiently around the world.

Visa’s product and service portfolio includes card-based payment products for consumers and businesses, real-time push-payment capabilities, tokenization and authentication services, fraud and risk-management tools, data analytics and APIs for fintech and merchant integration.

