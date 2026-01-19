CI&T (NYSE:CINT) Downgraded to “Hold” Rating by Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen lowered shares of CI&T (NYSE:CINT – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Sunday morning.

CINT has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Weiss Ratings raised CI&T from a “sell (d+)” rating to a “hold (c-)” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on CI&T from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 13th. Zacks Research downgraded CI&T from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of CI&T from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 13th. Finally, UBS Group set a $7.00 target price on shares of CI&T and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.20.

CI&T Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CINT opened at $4.74 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $637.84 million, a PE ratio of 17.54 and a beta of 1.15. CI&T has a 1 year low of $3.98 and a 1 year high of $8.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40.

CI&T (NYSE:CINT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 13th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.01). CI&T had a net margin of 7.83% and a return on equity of 12.42%. The firm had revenue of $127.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $673.11 million. Equities analysts anticipate that CI&T will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CINT. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new stake in CI&T in the third quarter worth $56,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CI&T in the 3rd quarter worth $58,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of CI&T by 176.3% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 11,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 7,456 shares during the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of CI&T during the 3rd quarter valued at about $72,000. Finally, Nipun Capital L.P. bought a new position in shares of CI&T in the 2nd quarter valued at about $111,000. 92.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CI&T

CI&T Inc (NYSE:CINT) is a global digital solutions and technology services provider specializing in end-to-end digital transformation. The company partners with clients across industries such as financial services, retail, healthcare and technology to deliver tailored software products, agile development practices and customer-centric design. Its core offerings include digital strategy consulting, user experience and interface design, cloud-native application development, data engineering and full-cycle product lifecycle management.

Leveraging a proprietary agile framework, CI&T helps organizations accelerate time-to-market and improve operational efficiency through continuous delivery and DevOps automation.

Featured Stories

