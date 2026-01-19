Donnelley Financial Solutions (NYSE:DFIN) Stock Rating Lowered by Wall Street Zen

Donnelley Financial Solutions (NYSE:DFIN – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Saturday.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on DFIN. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions in a report on Wednesday, January 14th. DA Davidson set a $66.00 target price on Donnelley Financial Solutions in a research note on Thursday, January 8th. Zacks Research downgraded Donnelley Financial Solutions from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 19th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions in a report on Monday, December 29th. Finally, CJS Securities raised shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $61.50.

Shares of NYSE:DFIN opened at $55.28 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Donnelley Financial Solutions has a 12 month low of $37.80 and a 12 month high of $69.93. The company has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.64 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $47.59 and its 200 day moving average is $52.44.

Donnelley Financial Solutions (NYSE:DFIN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $175.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $169.70 million. Donnelley Financial Solutions had a net margin of 4.33% and a return on equity of 22.46%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its position in Donnelley Financial Solutions by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 16,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $729,000 after purchasing an additional 2,005 shares during the period. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC lifted its position in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 101,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,456,000 after purchasing an additional 1,674 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,698,000. Intech Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Donnelley Financial Solutions by 34.4% during the first quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 26,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,149,000 after buying an additional 6,734 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Donnelley Financial Solutions during the first quarter valued at approximately $323,000. 93.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Donnelley Financial Solutions (NYSE:DFIN) offers risk and compliance software and managed services designed to help corporations, financial institutions and legal firms meet regulatory and reporting requirements worldwide. Headquartered in Chicago, the company delivers a cloud-based platform for regulatory filings, content automation, virtual data rooms and board communications. Its solutions are tailored to support public companies with SEC, FCA and other global filing obligations, as well as banks, asset managers and credit unions seeking to streamline compliance workflows.

Among DFIN’s flagship products is ActiveDisclosure, a SaaS application that automates the creation, review and filing of disclosure documents.

