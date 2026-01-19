Brady (NYSE:BRC) Raised to Buy at Wall Street Zen

Brady (NYSE:BRC – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Saturday.

Separately, Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Brady in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and one has given a Buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Brady has a consensus rating of “Strong Buy”.

Brady stock opened at $84.45 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $79.33 and a 200-day moving average of $76.30. The company has a market capitalization of $3.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.65 and a beta of 0.65. Brady has a 1 year low of $62.70 and a 1 year high of $84.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

Brady (NYSE:BRC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 17th. The industrial products company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.03. Brady had a net margin of 12.74% and a return on equity of 19.06%. The firm had revenue of $405.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $393.65 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.12 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Brady has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.900-5.150 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Brady will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Brady news, COO Thomas F. Debruine sold 5,538 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.00, for a total transaction of $448,578.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer owned 10,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $824,661. This represents a 35.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Russell Shaller sold 17,130 shares of Brady stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.25, for a total value of $1,391,812.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 141,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,490,456.25. This trade represents a 10.80% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 73,586 shares of company stock valued at $5,720,907 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 15.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BRC. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Brady during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brady during the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Brady by 89.0% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 684 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Danske Bank A S bought a new position in Brady during the third quarter worth $70,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Brady by 156.1% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,014 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 618 shares during the period. 76.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Brady Corporation is a global provider of identification and safety solutions, specializing in the design, manufacture and sale of products that help businesses improve safety, security and efficiency. The company offers an array of durable labels, signs, safety devices, printing systems and software platforms tailored to a wide range of industrial and commercial environments.

Founded in 1914 by William H. Brady, Brady Corporation has grown from a regional marker manufacturer into a diversified global enterprise.

