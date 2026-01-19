Short Interest in NI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NODK) Drops By 26.5%

NI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NODK – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totaling 30,088 shares, a decline of 26.5% from the December 15th total of 40,961 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 15,719 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.9 days. Based on an average daily volume of 15,719 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.9 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.
NI Stock Performance
NASDAQ:NODK traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $13.30. The company had a trading volume of 7,388 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,614. NI has a fifty-two week low of $12.01 and a fifty-two week high of $15.41. The firm has a market cap of $274.11 million, a P/E ratio of 102.31 and a beta of 0.38. The business’s fifty day moving average is $13.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.32.
NI (NASDAQ:NODK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter. NI had a net margin of 0.87% and a return on equity of 1.05%. The company had revenue of $76.57 million during the quarter.
Institutional Trading of NI
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Weiss Ratings cut shares of NI from a “hold (c-)” rating to a “sell (d+)” rating in a research report on Monday, December 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat, NI presently has a consensus rating of “Sell”.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on NI
About NI
NI Holdings, Inc underwrites property and casualty insurance products in the United States. Its products include private passenger auto, non-standard automobile, homeowners, farm owners, crop hail and multi-peril crop, and liability insurance policies. The company was founded in 1946 and is headquartered in Fargo, North Dakota. NI Holdings, Inc operates as a subsidiary of Nodak Mutual Group, Inc
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than NI
- Wall Street Alert: Buy AES
- Do not delete, read immediately
- How a Family Trust May Be Able To Help Preserve Your Wealth
- Trump’s AI Secret: 100X Faster Than Nvidia
- This is the Exact Moment the AI Boom Will End
Receive News & Ratings for NI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.