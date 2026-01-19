Short Interest in NI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NODK) Drops By 26.5%

NI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NODK – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totaling 30,088 shares, a decline of 26.5% from the December 15th total of 40,961 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 15,719 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.9 days. Based on an average daily volume of 15,719 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.9 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

NI Stock Performance

NASDAQ:NODK traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $13.30. The company had a trading volume of 7,388 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,614. NI has a fifty-two week low of $12.01 and a fifty-two week high of $15.41. The firm has a market cap of $274.11 million, a P/E ratio of 102.31 and a beta of 0.38. The business’s fifty day moving average is $13.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.32.

Get NI alerts:

NI (NASDAQ:NODK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter. NI had a net margin of 0.87% and a return on equity of 1.05%. The company had revenue of $76.57 million during the quarter.

Institutional Trading of NI

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NODK. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in NI by 150.0% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of NI by 158.7% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 2,505 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NI during the 1st quarter valued at about $143,000. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NI in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $151,000. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC increased its stake in NI by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 21,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 796 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 21.89% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Weiss Ratings cut shares of NI from a “hold (c-)” rating to a “sell (d+)” rating in a research report on Monday, December 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat, NI presently has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on NI

About NI

(Get Free Report)

NI Holdings, Inc underwrites property and casualty insurance products in the United States. Its products include private passenger auto, non-standard automobile, homeowners, farm owners, crop hail and multi-peril crop, and liability insurance policies. The company was founded in 1946 and is headquartered in Fargo, North Dakota. NI Holdings, Inc operates as a subsidiary of Nodak Mutual Group, Inc

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.