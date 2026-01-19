SciSparc (NASDAQ:SPRC) and ARS Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SPRY) Financial Contrast

ARS Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SPRY – Get Free Report) and SciSparc (NASDAQ:SPRC – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, dividends and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares ARS Pharmaceuticals and SciSparc’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ARS Pharmaceuticals -56.06% -38.77% -23.46% SciSparc N/A N/A N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares ARS Pharmaceuticals and SciSparc”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ARS Pharmaceuticals $89.15 million 11.79 $8.00 million ($0.81) -13.12 SciSparc $1.31 million 0.43 -$6.28 million N/A N/A

ARS Pharmaceuticals has higher revenue and earnings than SciSparc.

Risk & Volatility

ARS Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 0.8, suggesting that its stock price is 20% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SciSparc has a beta of 1.66, suggesting that its stock price is 66% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

68.2% of ARS Pharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 25.1% of SciSparc shares are held by institutional investors. 33.5% of ARS Pharmaceuticals shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.5% of SciSparc shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for ARS Pharmaceuticals and SciSparc, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ARS Pharmaceuticals 1 1 4 0 2.50 SciSparc 1 0 0 0 1.00

ARS Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus target price of $33.00, suggesting a potential upside of 210.44%. Given ARS Pharmaceuticals’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe ARS Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than SciSparc.

Summary

ARS Pharmaceuticals beats SciSparc on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ARS Pharmaceuticals

ARS Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops treatments for severe allergic reactions. The company is developing neffy, a needle-free and low-dose intranasal epinephrine nasal spray for the emergency treatment of Type I allergic reactions, including anaphylaxis. It serves healthcare professionals, patients, and caregivers. ARS Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

About SciSparc

SciSparc Ltd., a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, develops drugs based on cannabinoid therapies. Its drug development programs include SCI-110 for the treatment of Tourette syndrome and Alzheimer's disease and agitation; SCI-160 for the treatment of pain; SCI-210 for the treatment of autism spectrum disorder and status epilepticus; and CannAmide, an anti-inflammatory and chronic pain solution. The company has an agreement with Procaps to develop and commercially manufacture SCI-110 and CannAmide, a palmitoylethanolamide oral tablet in softgel capsule form. It also has an agreement with The Israeli Medical Center for Alzheimer's to conduct a phase IIa clinical trial to evaluate the safety, tolerability, and efficacy of SCI-110 in patients with Alzheimer's disease and agitation; and a collaboration with Clearmind Medicine Inc. The company was formerly known as Therapix Biosciences Ltd. and changed its name to SciSparc Ltd. in January 2021. SciSparc Ltd. was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv-Yafo, Israel.

