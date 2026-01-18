Short Interest in AdvanSix (NYSE:ASIX) Decreases By 40.5%

AdvanSix (NYSE:ASIX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totaling 708,824 shares, a drop of 40.5% from the December 15th total of 1,191,917 shares. Currently, 2.8% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 878,210 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days. Based on an average daily volume of 878,210 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days. Currently, 2.8% of the shares of the company are sold short.

AdvanSix Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ASIX traded down $0.91 during trading on Friday, reaching $17.03. The company had a trading volume of 464,329 shares, compared to its average volume of 583,644. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. AdvanSix has a twelve month low of $14.10 and a twelve month high of $32.58. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $16.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $457.60 million, a PE ratio of 8.87 and a beta of 1.71.

Get AdvanSix alerts:

AdvanSix (NYSE:ASIX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 7th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.32). AdvanSix had a return on equity of 7.14% and a net margin of 3.52%.The company had revenue of $374.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $365.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that AdvanSix will post 4 earnings per share for the current year.

AdvanSix Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AdvanSix

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 18th were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.8%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 18th. AdvanSix’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.33%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ASIX. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in AdvanSix by 23.2% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 18,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,000 after buying an additional 3,575 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of AdvanSix by 35.7% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 74,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,693,000 after purchasing an additional 19,668 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of AdvanSix by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 15,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in AdvanSix during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $344,000. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its position in AdvanSix by 1,195.9% in the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 3,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 2,882 shares during the period. 86.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of AdvanSix in a report on Monday, December 29th. Truist Financial started coverage on AdvanSix in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.67.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on ASIX

AdvanSix Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

AdvanSix, Inc (NYSE: ASIX) is an integrated chemical manufacturer specializing in the production of nylon 6 intermediates and related co?products. Established as a publicly traded spin?off from Honeywell Specialty Chemicals in June 2016, the company is headquartered in Parsippany, New Jersey.

The company’s principal product is caprolactam, the key building block for nylon 6 resin, used in fibers and engineering plastics across industries. In addition to caprolactam and nylon 6 resin, AdvanSix produces ammonium sulfate fertilizer and industrial chemicals such as phenol and acetone.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for AdvanSix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AdvanSix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.